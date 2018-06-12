Ruby Frances SpitzerFeb. 28, 1926 - June 10, 2018Ruby Spitzer, 92, of China Spring, passed away, Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Senior Care of Hewitt.Visitation with her family will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Chapel Hill Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

