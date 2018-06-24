Jacquelyn Dawn SpencerNov. 3, 1970 - June 21, 2018Jacquelyn Dawn Spencer, age 47, of Rowlett, Texas, passed away, June 21, 2018.For a complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences, please visit affoplano.com.Allen Family Funeral Options2120 W Spring Creek Pkwy #EPlano, TX 75023(972) 596-8200Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

