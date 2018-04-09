Ronald Thomas SpearsNov. 5, 1944 - April 6, 2018Ronald "Ron" Thomas Spears, 73, passed away April 6, 2018, at a local hospital. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, in Waco with Austin Nickel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Cemetery in Cranfills Gap. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Ron was born in Waco, November 5, 1944, and attended LaVega schools all 12 years. He graduated from Navarro Jr. College, where he was on the Dean's List. He also attended Baylor University. Ron married Bettye Dawn (Troll) Spears on September 4, 1965. He spent his entire career in Manufacturing Management, which gave him the opportunity to live in many different areas of the United States, including Texas, Ohio and Illinois. He also served on numerous boards and was involved in many local organizations. In later years, Ron assisted owners of small businesses by acting as a consultant and utilizing the expertise he acquired through many years of experience. He had a love for cars, especially Corvettes, and he owned five of them throughout his life. He enjoyed playing golf and loved spectator sports, especially basketball, soccer and football. He also spent many years coaching his son, Chris, in soccer and basketball. He was a member of the Centex Corvette Club and First Lutheran Church.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Bobbie Spears;s father-in-law, LeRoy Troll; and mother-in-law, Frances Carlin.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bettye Dawn Spears; son, Chris Spears and wife, Missy; daughter, Dawn Alvarado and husband, Jim; grandsons, Blaine Spears, Derrick Alvarado and Dylan Alvarado.Pallbearers will be Blaine Spears, Derrick Alvarado, Dylan Alvarado, Trey Kuczmarski, Cole Kuczmarski, and Seth Kuczmarski.For those who desire, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.