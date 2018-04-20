Richard Soukup, Sr.March 23, 1955 - April 18, 2018Richard R. Soukup, 63, of Robinson passed away at his home. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Survivors include his parents, A.D. and Georgie (Hrabal) Soukup; son, Richard Jr. and wife, Brittany; sister, Beverly Williams; and his granddaughters, Alivia and Victoria.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.