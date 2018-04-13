Jayne Baker SolomonJan. 15, 1933 - April 11, 2018Jayne Baker Solomon, 85, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2018, at Providence Hospital with her family by her side. As was her wish, graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 14, at Oakwood Cemetery. Jayne loved life and lived it for the adventure that it was. She traveled the world over the years and even lived in Germany for several years in her youth. Much of her life was spent in Waco, Texas, where she was born to Judson and Lillie Baker. As an only child, she found people fascinating and made friends everywhere she went. Her huge circle of friends brought her great joy throughout her life. Jayne also had that entrepreneurial spirit and founded and later sold the successful Jayne Copeland children's line of clothing. Following that endeavor, she traveled in her mother's footsteps and opened Beautiful Brides and Flowers and later added two locations of a children's clothing store, The Clothes Hanger. Animals were always an important part of Jayne's world, and it is of great comfort to her family that she is now reunited with all of the precious pets who enriched her time on this earth.Jayne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Milton Douglas Solomon; her parents, Judson and Lillie Baker; and many close friends.Jayne is survived by her three children, Kasey "Kim" Jayne Frederick, Kevin David Copeland, and Michael Baker Copeland; grandchildren, Max Pfeiffer-Frederick, Kristin Copeland, David Copeland, and Jessica Chapman; and great-grandson, Jacob Mays; and last, but never least, Molly, her beloved Shitzu, who brought immeasurable comfort to Jayne over the last years of her life as she valiantly battled lung cancer.It was her wish that memorials be sent to Fuzzy Friends Rescue of Waco, Texas, or The Humane Society of the United States.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
