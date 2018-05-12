Alfred James SockwellAug. 6, 1954 - May 10, 2018Alfred James "Jim" Sockwell, age 63, of China Spring, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at his residence, suffering from lung cancer. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Valley Mills, Texas. For complete obituary go to www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

