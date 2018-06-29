Paul L. Smith Sr.May 21, 1937 - June 19, 2018Paul Leroy Smith Sr., of Gholson, passed away June 19, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Pleasant Grove B.C. in Gholson. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.