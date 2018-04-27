Ruth H. SmithSept. 17, 1927 - April 24, 2018Our precious mother, Delzia Ruth Smith, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018, after a valiant battle with cancer. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 30, at Blevins Cemetery, 126 County Rd 452, Eddy, with Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton, TX at 11:00 a.m., with a meal to follow. The family will receive visitors 4 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Ruth was born to Emmet Paul and Delzia Dee Huber on September 17, 1927, in Pontiac, Michigan, when her family left Texas briefly for her father to work in the automobile industry. Ruth graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School and 4C Business College. After graduation, she began working at Production Credit Association and retired after more than 45 years of service.Ruth married C.J. Smith in July 1951. They farmed in the Bruceville-Eddy area until his death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Ruth was a very active member of the Mooreville United Methodist church.Ruth is survived by her daughters, Teresa Watson, Tina Duty and husband, David of Eddy; granddaughter, Lindsay Watkins and husband, Sky of Eddy; and grandson D.J. Duty, of Eddy. She is also survived by her much loved great-granddaughter, Kate Watkins, also of Eddy; along with her uncle, Raymond Huber; her Mooreville UMC family; many friends, and loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Bluebonnet Hospice, especially Lawrence, Julie, Sharon, Brenda, and Chaplain Monty for their wonderful care of our mother and the support they gave the family. We would also like to thank Courtney, Ana, and Talitha for the day to day care of our mother; and to Deanna Lane, Pastor Rejcek, the Mooreville Church family and friends who provided love and support during this very difficult time.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
