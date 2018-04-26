Ruth H. SmithSeptember 17, 1927 - April 24, 2018Our precious mother, Delzia Ruth Smith, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018, after a valiant battle with cancer. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 30, at Blevins Cemetery, 126 County Rd 452, Eddy, with Rev. Dennis Rejcek officiating. Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Mooreville United Methodist Church, 206 FM 2643, Chilton, TX at 11:00 a.m., with a meal to follow. The family will receive visitors 4 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
