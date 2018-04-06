Kenneth SmithDec. 6, 1958 - March 26, 2018Kennth Smith passed away Monday, March 26. Services at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 7, in the Dorsey-Keatts Chapel. Internent to follow at Doris Miller Cemetery.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.