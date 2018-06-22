Maynard Smith, Jr.Oct. 10, 1948 - June 14, 2018Services for Maynard L. Smith, Jr. will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Mighty Wind Worship Center, 1100 Washington Ave., Waco.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

