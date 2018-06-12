Della Alleen SmithOct. 16, 1933 - June 10, 2018Della Alleen Smith, 84, of Waco, passed away, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Wayne Blackshear officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to Primrose Drive Baptist Church, PO Box 488, Waco, TX, 76703.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

