Celia Sue SmithAug. 20, 1942 - June 20, 2018Celia Sue Smith passed away, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, at China Spring Cemetery, with Pastor Jane Woodward officiating.Celia was born, August 20, 1942, in Waco, Texas, to Wheeler L. and Ethel Crawford Smith. Celia was a lifelong resident of China Spring, graduated from China Spring High School and was employed at Lone Star Gas for 31 years. She enjoyed various collections of memorabilia of coins and stamps along with family gatherings.She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, E. Kirby Smith; and sister, June Smith Walker.She is survived by two sisters, Kay Elliott and Rebecca Dekle and husband, Floyd; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
