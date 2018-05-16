Barbara SmithOct. 3, 1920 - May 11, 2018Barbara "Bessie" Smith, 97, passed away, Friday, May 11, 2018 at Heartis, Waco. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday May, 18, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, Texas, with Pastor Lori Cotton will officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 17. Interment will be held at 1 :00 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at Bedias Baptist Cemetery in Bedias, Texas.Barbara was born to Louis and Rosalee Burzynski, on October 3, 1920, in Grimes County. She married Edwin Smith and they lived in Grimes County and Hill County most of their lives. She was a homemaker, a quilter, and a sweet mother. She was always ready to help her children and grandchildren in any way she could. She made many beautiful quilts which will be cherished by her family for years to come. Many of those quilts won prizes at local fairs.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, in 1986.She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister, three brothers, and one granddaughter.Left to cherish her memories are three children and their families: William Smith and wife, Dolores of Anderson, Texas, Barbara Summitt and husband, Jim of San Clemente, California, and Dorothy Shepard and husband, Bill of Waco, Texas; one brother, Gene Burzynski of Richards, Texas; one sister, Effie Sulek of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.The family wishes to thank Dr. James Graham for years of excellent care, Heartis Waco, and Bluebonnet Hospice for their kind care and assistance in the last year.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
