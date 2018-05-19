Alvin B. SkonetskiMay 23, 1934 - May 16, 2018Alvin Bernard Skonetski, 83, of Dawson, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 20, at Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Penelope, with interment to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery.Family visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Alvin at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.