Alvin B. SkonetskiMay 23, 1934 - May 16, 2018Alvin Bernard Skonetski, 83, of Dawson, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 20, at Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Penelope, with interment to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery.Family visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Alvin at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
