Cherry O. SkinnerFeb. 25, 1957 - March 18, 2018Our loving mother, wife, daughter, Nanny, sister, aunt and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Reggie Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery, Riesel, TX. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at the funeral home.Cherry Olivia Rice was born February 25, 1957, to G.H. and Doris Rice in Tyler, Texas. She was their youngest daughter and graduated from Riesel High School in 1975. She graduated from TSTI with her registered dental assistant certificate. She started her career as a dental assistant and worked her way to be the office manager for a couple of Dentist offices in Waco.She married the love of her life, Burness Neil Skinner, on November 26, 1978 and she worked through thick and thin to take care of him and their two sons.She had a loving and caring nature that made sure everyone had more than enough to eat and a warm place to sleep, regardless of the situation. She loved her family dearly, enjoyed her time with her sister, Donna, and wanted to be with her two grandkids, Easton & Emery, any chance she could.Cherry was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Neil Skinner; her parents, G.H. and Doris Rice.Cherry is survived by her son, Travis and wife, Lindsey; son, Clayton and wife, Jayme; sister, Donna Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was blessed with two amazing grandchildren: Easton Neil and Emery Jo Skinner.Pallbearers will be Travis Skinner, Clayton Skinner, Johnny Skinner, Johnny Skinner Jr, Bud Owen and Cody Truett. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Person, Easton Neil and Emery Jo Skinner.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.