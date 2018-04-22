J. Fred SimonMay 29, 1950 - April 18, 2018J. Fred "Bubba" Simon III passed away suddenly on April 18, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial honoring his life will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 26 , St. Jerome's Catholic Church, with Father Rakshaganathan Salvaras, Father Bob Kincl and Deacon Greg George officiating. Internment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Greg George officiating,Wednesday, April 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Bubba was born May 29, 1950, and raised in Waco to loving parents, Fred and Libby Simon. After graduating from Reicher Catholic High School, Bubba attended the University of Texas, where he graduated with a degree in social work. While in school, he worked at the State Capitol under Sen. Ralph Hall. After graduation, he was employed with several assisted living facilities in both Austin and Houston before moving back to Waco in the early 80s. He began a long and productive career in sales with Davis Iron Works. He then joined Brazos Higher Education before retiring with Metals2Go.After retirement, Bubba enjoyed travel with friends and family. He also enjoyed maintaining healthy hydration levels at several local establishments. Most notably, he was known as "Norm" at George's Restaurant in Waco where he always enjoyed Sammy Citrano's famous "Big O's".He was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Libby; and brother, Thomas.Bubba is survived by two sisters, Diane and husband, Bob, of Waco, and Susan and husband, John, of Clarksville, Georgia; and brothers, Mark and partner, Valerie, of Waco, Mike and wife, Betsy, of Waco, and Ralph and wife, Patti, of Round Rock. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are Jim Bowen, Jim Williams, Larry Bolfing, Sandy Pulliam, Frank Traplena, Lupe Ordones, Greg Jackson, and nephews, Brian Ferguson and Michael Simon, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the Reicher High School Class of 1968.He was known as "Bubba" to family members and some friends, and Fred to all others. Either way, he was loved and respected by all. He was a modern day Will Rogers who never met a face he didn't like. Fred was very devoted to his church, family and country and always spoke out in a positive way about all of them. As one friend said, "he was one of the good guys".In lieu of flowers, charity donations in his honor can be made to Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org or to Reicher Catholic High School, to a fund established by his beloved 1968 graduation class.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
