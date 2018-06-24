Jeanetta Cook SimmsAug. 26, 1949 - June 18, 2018Jeanetta Cook Simms, 68, of Waco, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at her residence.A celebration of life gathering will begin at 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 2509 South 9th St., Waco, TX 76706Jeanetta was born, August 26, 1949, in Waco, to Eugene Edward Sterling and Annie Maye Cook. She attended A.J. Moore High School in Waco. She worked for the Frank Smith Chicken Processing Plant for many years. She was a member of Bracks Chapel United Methodist Church.Jeanetta was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Mae Turner; and brother, Gene Edward Sterling, Jr.She is survived by her daughter, Janis Jewel Risper; sons, Tommy Ross Simms, Jr. and William Cook; sisters, Patricia Sterling-Griner, Annolia Sanford, Karmyn West, and Colette Sterling; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews."We have been comforted by your prayers and other thoughtful deeds. Words will never measure up to how profoundly grateful we are to each of you. This will always be with us. May God bless each and everyone of you."Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.