David ShuttlesworthJuly 23, 1935 - April 20, 2018Rev. David Manley Shuttlesworth, 82, entered into the glory of our Savior on April 20, 2018. A family graveside service will be held at Waco Memorial Park the morning of April 24 followed by a memorial service that afternoon at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church starting at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey. David was born in the First Baptist Church parsonage in McGregor, Texas, on July 23, 1935. He grew up in Houston and attended Baylor University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. At Baylor he met Virginia Lee Berry in an early morning trig class and married her on Thanksgiving Day in 1957.After they married David attended Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth where he earned a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1960, which was converted into a Master's of Divinity degree in 1978. David began his pastoral ministry in 1960 at First Baptist Church Kempner, followed by service at First Baptist Church Florence, Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton, and Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco. David retired from full time ministry in 2002, but continued to serve part-time as an associate pastor at Columbus Avenue until 2012. David was the voice and face of Christ at many hospital rooms, grave sides and child births throughout his career, providing love, prayers, comfort and sharing joy and tears with those in whom he was entrusted.David was preceded in death by his father, William Louis Shuttlesworth; mother, Nina Pearl Shuttlesworth; and brother, William Louis, Jr.David is survived by his wife, Virginia; brother, Guy Eugene Shuttlesworth of Mena, Arkansas; two sons, David Lee Shuttlesworth and wife, Vicki, of Belton, Bill Shuttlesworth and wife, Brenda, of Waco; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.Honorary pallbearers will be: Roland Eichelberger, Kelvon Yeats, AJ Haney, Chris Pearson, Collin Shuttleswoth, John Wyatt, Jim Glover, Joe Bailey.Memorials may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church or Waco Habitat for Humanity.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
