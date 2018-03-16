Joe Taylor ShookJan. 30, 1958 - March 11, 2018Joe Taylor Shook, 60, of Gholson, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.Joe was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, January 30, 1958, to Don and Merrye Ann (Taylor) Shook. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1976 and went on to study mechanics at TSTC. Joe was currently employed at TYMCO. He was a talented sketch artist and loved music and motorcycles, his latest motorcycle being a Harley Davidson lowrider. Joe was an amazing dad who cherished his kids and grandkids. He will be deeply missed.Joe was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Robert Lee Riel; and fur children, Scotch, Bubba and Lucy.He leaves behind his wife, Deborah Gwin Shook; son, Taylor Shook and fiancé, Teneal Gray; daughter, Crystal Enrico and husband, Tim Mann; step-son, Richard Laskey; adopted son, Paul Neese and fiancé, Meagan Buchanan; brother, Richard Riel and wife, Terri; sister, Donna Marie Plemmons; mother to his children, Dawne Shook and fiancé, Keith Thompson; grandchildren, Evan Anthony Mann, Bailey Jade Mann, Hayley Grey Mann, Jacob Gray and Layla Lewis; and nieces and nephews, Casey Taylor Larrew, Robert Lee Riel II and wife, Marlee, Megan Lea Riel, Ronnie Browder and wife, Corina, Brandi Armstrong and her husband, Trenton, and Kaitlyn Browder.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gholson Volunteer Fire Department, West EMS or Animal Birth Control Clinic of Waco.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Loved, Missed, Remembered,
Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow,
From Here to Eternity
May Joe Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.
Let Light Perpetual Shine Upon Joe.
I haven't see Joe in years, but watched him grow up, living across the street from Joe on Parkdale. I'm in assisted living now, and George Cobb died 13 years ago.
May God give you Comfort and Peace during this sad time. Blessings, Jeanine Cobb
