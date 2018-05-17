John E. ShillerJune 29, 1951 - May 15, 2018John Edward Shiller passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Corpus Christi. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Oakwood Cemetery officiated by Wayne Williams. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home.John was preceded in death by his parents, Edward V. and Margaret Shiller, and nephew, Jason Shiller.John is survived by his wife, Nita Shiller; his son, Chris Shiller and wife, Summer, and their children, Lilee, Kennedy and Matthew Harris; his son, Brad Shiller; brother, Bill Shiller; sister, Debbie Christian; and stepchildren, Carry Cantwell and Wendy Pierce.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
