Blanche Rose ShersMarch 25, 1928 - June 19, 2018Blanche Rose Shers passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.Blanche was born, March 25, 1928, in Brookfield, Illinois, to Frank and Agnes Kroupa. Blanche was educated at Northwestern University. She was an entrepreneur and educator.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Al Shers.She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Maitz and husband, Sam, of Waco, Texas; son, Allen Shers and wife, Regina, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; grandsons, Lee Gracey and wife, Nicole, of Dallas, and Kevin Shers of Arlington, Virginia; and sister, Evelyn Kucera of Hinsdale, Illinois.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.