Blanche Rose ShersMarch 25, 1928 - June 19, 2018Blanche Rose Shers passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.Blanche was born, March 25, 1928, in Brookfield, Illinois, to Frank and Agnes Kroupa. Blanche was educated at Northwestern University. She was an entrepreneur and educator.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Al Shers.She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Maitz and husband, Sam, of Waco, Texas; son, Allen Shers and wife, Regina, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; grandsons, Lee Gracey and wife, Nicole, of Dallas, and Kevin Shers of Arlington, Virginia; and sister, Evelyn Kucera of Hinsdale, Illinois.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.