Hornor Newton SheltonSept. 30, 1924 - March 23, 2018Hornor Newton Shelton, 93, of Waco, Texas, passed away March 23, 2018. The memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Hornor was born September 30, 1924, to Perry Wayne and Mary Morrow Shelton in Ft. Worth, Texas. He grew up in the Waco area, attending LaVega ISD schools where his father was the school district superintendent. An athletic youth, Hornor played school sports including baseball, football, and tennis.His attendance at Baylor University was interrupted by military service. As a Marine during WWII, he was stationed in Japan. Returning to Baylor after the war, Hornor received his BA in 1948, and JD in 1949. A fortuitous blind date to a Baylor football game brought Hornor and Melba Brown together and they were married June 30, 1949. Being called back into military service in 1951, for the Korean War, he served as a legal officer in Korea and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1955.Hornor began his long and successful career as a real estate and title insurance attorney with Stewart Title Company in 1950. Over the next 42 years he managed offices in Ft. Worth, El Paso and Houston. He was highly respected in the industry for his attention to detail and closed many of the largest commercial real estate transactions in the Houston area. Hornor ended his career with Charter Title Company having received numerous awards and citations during his career. In 1992, at its annual convention, the Texas Land Title Association bestowed on Hornor its prestigious Member for Sustained Meritorious Service Award.His love of Baylor was apparent to all. He only missed a handful of Baylor Homecomings during his entire life. Holding Baylor football season tickets for nearly 50 years, Hornor added men's and women's basketball season tickets after his retirement to Waco.He was proud that all of his children and grandchildren graduated from Baylor. In 2005, the Baylor Alumni Association honored the Perry and Mary Shelton Family with its First Families of Baylor Award, having four generations of Baylor graduates.Hornor had a constant love for his family which he demonstrated in many ways, both large and small. Quality time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren was the highlight of his retirement years.Most importantly Hornor's love of God and faith in Christ were the primary influences in his life and directed every important decision he made. He held leadership positions in each Baptist church where he was a member. Now Hornor leaves behind a legacy of faith and family.He was preceded in death by his parents and twin grandsons, Landon and Bryant Wayman.Hornor is survived by his wife of 68 years, Melba; his daughters, Shelba Jones and husband, Larry and Jean Wayman and husband, Larry; his son, Russell Shelton and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Cara Holloway, Browning Wayman and wife, Taylor, Larson Wayman and wife, Emily, Hayley and Mallory Shelton, Lauren Reasor and husband, Mark and Kristin Nichols and husband, James; great-grandchildren, Ellie and John Holloway and Boone, Bennett and Hattie Blake Wayman; sister, Virginia Blakely; brothers, John Shelton and wife, Doris and Robert Shelton and wife, Dixie; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Place, Right At Home Health Care and Carroll Dodd for their loving care and assistance.Honorary Pallbearers will be the Frank Wilson Sunday School Class of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and the Men's Bible Study Group.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church,P.O. Box 345, Waco, Texas 76703 or The Melba and Hornor Shelton George W. Truett Theological Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund, Office of University Development, Baylor University, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, Texas 76798-7050.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
