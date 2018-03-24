Hornor N. SheltonSept. 30, 1924 - March 23, 2018Hornor N. Shelton passed away Friday, March 23, 2018. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Columbus Ave Baptist Church, with Rev. Josh Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

