Debbie ShehornOct. 25, 1954 - March 25, 2018Debbie Jan Shehorn, 63 of Riesel, passed away March 25, 2018. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 29 at Friedens Church with Rev. Daniel McKay officiating.Debbie was born October 25, 1954 in Borger, to Joe Frank and Anne Brothers. She trained and bred race horses for over 20 years with her husband, David in Riesel. She was a teacher and taught in Central Texas for over 20 years, and was also a psychological therapist for many years.Debbie was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David; daughters, Jenna Kay Harrison and husband, Steven and Kristin Lea Shehorn and husband Danny Morales; sister, Karen Bearor; and brothers, Frank Brothers and Thomas Brothers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott and White Vasicek Cancer Center or Interim Hospice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
