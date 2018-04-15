Toby SepulvedaDec. 23, 1957 - April 12, 2018Toribio "Toby" Sepulveda, Sr., known as Mr. Robinson, passed away Thursday April 12, 2018 surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 16, at the funeral home.Toby was born, December 23, 1957, to Fred and Janie Sepulveda. He worked for the city of Robinson for over 31 years. Toby spent his time coaching and umpiring for Robinson Little League where he served on the board. He also served on the board for Little Dribblers for over 23 years. Toby helped create the Donny Van Meter Memorial Basketball Tournament to raise money for scholarships. He spent countless hours and time helping the community in any way that he could, including things like Meals on Wheels and coaching Little Dribblers. He had a love for the Beatles and Baylor, but he devoted his life to his family, especially his grandkids as he would never miss a game or event. Toby took great joy in helping others. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, Pappy, and friend to many.He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Sepulveda, Sr.Toby is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kim Sepulveda; mother, Janie Sepulveda; daughter, Amber Sepulveda-Bass; son, T.J. Sepulveda and wife, Ashley; his grandchildren (his world and his life), Michael Fuentes, Andrew Fuentes, Kailyn Sepulveda, Abby Sepulveda, Brooklyn Bass, Tripp Sepulveda, and Dani Lynn Sepulveda; brother, Edward Sepulveda; sister, Becky Hobbs and husband Greg; sister, Cindy Fogle-Peterson and husband, James Pete; brother, Fred Sepulveda, Jr. and wife, Rosie; brother; Chris Sepulveda and wife, Heidi; numerous nieces nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, lifelong friends, community, and many "adopted" kids and grandkids.Pallbearers will be Justin Fogle, Shane Hobbs, Matt Sepulveda, CJ Sepulveda, Anthony Elfrez, J T Pattillo, Colton Hobbs, and Bradley Sepulveda.He was a part of and changed so many lives. His endless love, dedication, and support will never be forgotten.He showed us there are still good people in the world.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
