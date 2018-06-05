David L. SenterSept. 17, 1940 - June 3, 2018David Lindsey Senter died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 3, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 6, at First Baptist Church Waco, with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall.David was born, in New Iberia, Louisiana, on September 17, 1940. His mom, dad and brother moved several times before settling in San Angelo, Texas. He was a gifted athlete and earned letters in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was awarded All-District honors twice as an end in the district known as "The Little Southwest Conference."David graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1959. He attended the University of Texas his freshman year and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He transferred to Baylor University his sophomore year, joined the business school fraternity AKPsi, and his lifetime love of Baylor began.It was while at Baylor that he met his future bride, Bob Anne McMullan. Their courtship began in 1964, after they graduated and moved to Dallas, and six months later they were married on June 19, 1965, at Lovers Lane Methodist Church. Their marriage of almost 53 years was filled with much love and happiness.David served his country in the Texas National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church Waco, a Deacon, and taught Sunday School for over 20 years. David served on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was involved in the Waco Chamber of Commerce. David was a member of Ridgewood Country Club and served as President in 1989. He was a member of the Baylor Alumni Association, Baylor Bear Foundation, a charter member of the Baylor President's Club and a charter member of the Baylor Football Coaches "500 Club."Professionally, he was in the top 1% of life insurance agents nationally as a Lifetime Member of the Million Dollar Round Table for more than 40 years. He was Republic National Life's top producer in 1983 and after being named top producer in January of 1984, became the first person to grace the cover of their corporate magazine twice in the span of one year. David valued his clients as friends as well as business associates.As a testament to David's life philosophy, this passage was written in his journal –"Life is not a journey to the grave with intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming…Wow! What a ride!!!" Being a man of his word and showing his faith and love for his fellow man, David chose to donate his body to science.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvle and Gladys Senter Davis; stepfather, Joe Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Arville and Pauline Senter; and infant daughter, Robin Leigh.He is survived by wife, Bob Anne; son, Bob and wife, Jenny, of Texas City; daughter, Lindsey Burns and husband, Matt, of Austin; precious grandchildren, Clark Senter, Parker, Cullen, and Molly Kate Burns, Lindsey Scoggins, Leslie and Rob Gandy, and Shelby Scoggins; great-grandchildren, Sloane and Griffin Gandy; nephew, Randy Senter; and nieces, Belinda Kingsley and Paula Moore.Honorary pallbearers are all the friends and clients he entertained, loved, served, and advised through the years.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
