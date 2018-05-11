Emil SemberaJune 9, 1963 - May 8, 2018Emil Lee Sembera passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Lovinggood and her husband; granddaughter; two sisters; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. His body will be cremated with no services.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.