Bradley SeawrightFeb. 15, 1980 - March 14, 2018Bradley Seawright, 38, of Waco, passed away March 14, 2018. Services will be 3 p.m., Monday, March 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with John Wachsman officiating. Full obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.