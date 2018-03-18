Austin Scott, Jr.Feb. 23, 1934 - March 14, 2018Rear Admiral Austin Burnett Scott, United States Navy, Retired, 84, passed away at home, March 14. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 19, at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, with The Rev. Grant Wiseman, The Rev. Joseph Whitehurst, The Rev. Dale Klitzke, and The Rev. Patrick Miller officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held in the churchyard. A reception will be held in the Stevenson-McClelland Building at the church following the service.Admiral Scott was born and raised in Waco, Texas, attended school there and later at Rice University, from which he graduated in 1955 with a degree in business administration. At the same time, having been in the NROTC unit, he was commissioned an Ensign in the Navy. In the first stages of his naval career, he served in surface combatants, including USS Northampton. In 1959 he was selected for submarine training, and attended submarine school in Groton, CT. He then went on to nuclear power training, and in 1961 reported to USS Shark, a nuclear attack submarine. There followed assignments to USS Lewis and Clark, a Polaris submarine as Executive Officer, and to USS Greenling, a nuclear attack submarine as Commanding Officer.Early in his career, Admiral Scott was recognized as an extremely promising officer. His distinguished service led to an early promotion to the grade of Commander in 1968, and to Captain in 1973. He served shore tours on the staff of Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic, and in the office of Admiral H.G. Rickover, Naval Reactors, in Washington, DC. He took command of Submarine Squadron Six in April 1975. He was promoted to Rear Admiral in July 1979 and became Commander, Submarine Group Two in Groton, Ct. Then, following duty in Washington as Assistant Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Submarine Warfare, he was designated Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.On his graduation from Rice, Admiral Scott was married to Susan J. Miller, also of Waco. They had four children: Kathleen, Michael, Charles and Douglas. Susan Scott died of cancer in 1999. Kathleen was tragically killed in an automobile accident in 1978. Mike (Lynette) and his children, Meghan Doane (Mike), Taylor Pottgen (David), Shelby Barnes (Andrew); Chip (Deni Sinteral-Scott) and his children, Kristen (fiancé, Mariah), Anisa, Kasidy, Maia, Austin; Doug (fiancé, Dixie) and his children, Christopher, Harrison all survive him, as does his second wife, Jane and her children, Susan Vebber (Steve) and her children, Will, Caroline; Edith-Cole Trueheart (Les) and her children, Caleb, Baylee; Dawson Beattie (Tida) and his children, Shiloh, Sakura; John Beattie. Additionally, Austin is survived by his sister, Evelyn Contois, sister-in-law, Barbara Miller and two great-grandchildren.Upon his retirement from the Navy in 1985, Admiral Scott began a second career with the civilian nuclear power industry, first with Texas Utilities in Granbury, Texas, and later with Westinghouse at Savannah River Site. Finally, he began a third career by accepting a role in community service in Aiken as Director of Social Services.Caregivers for the last seven years are loved and appreciated by Austin's family.Memorials may be made to St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, 125 Pendleton St., SW Aiken, SC 29801, ACTS, 340 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801, Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, PO Box 698 Aiken, SC 29802 or to any charity of one's choice.Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc.924 Hayne Ave., Aiken, SC 29801(803) 642-3456Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
