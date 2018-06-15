Frances A. SciontiFebruary 7, 1930 - June 8, 2018Frances A. Scionti passed away Friday, June 8, 2018. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 15, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.Frances was born February 7, 1930, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to Willie and Myrtle Tarlton.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband, Joseph T Scionti; a brother, Robert; a sister, Joyce; stepson, Steve Arnold; two stepdaughters, Diana and Josephine Scionti; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

