Mary SchwartzeSept. 25, 1921 - June 7, 2018Mary Buldain Schwartze, 96, returned to her Heavenly Father, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Mrs. Schwartze peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by family and her dear friend and care giver, Debra "Greta" Garrett. She will be laid to rest in a small private service at 9:00 a.m., next to her husband, Dr. Erich Wilhelm Schwartze II M.D., at Waco Memorial Park, prior to Mrs. Schwartze's memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 11. The memorial service will be held in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Baylor chaplain, Dr. Burt L. Burleson, DMin., will be officiating the services. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Mary. Schwartze was born, September 25, 1921, near Kerrville, Texas, to Dr. Felix and Louise Buldain. Dr. Buldain came to Baylor after meeting Dr. Samuel P Brooks in New York while Dr. Buldain was teaching at Columbia University. He was the head of the language department. Mary was raised in Waco along with her three older brothers, Frank, Lewis and George, and twin sister, Martha. Mary attended Waco public schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1939. She attended Baylor University, graduating with degrees in both Spanish and Education in 1943. Mary always love working in the yard. While working in her yard one day, she met another Baylor student, Erich Schwartze from Washington D.C. He told his parents later that night he met the girl he was going to marry. She told the story and that he was too sure of himself. They married December 8, 1943, in Waco.They moved to Washington DC, but World War II took her husband overseas and she returned to Waco. After the War, they moved to North Carolina where he attended medical school. Mary liked North Carolina but returned to Waco. Erich completed medical school and the Korean conflict took him overseas again. After this Mary never wanted to go far from home. She did teach school in Waco for a few years. After children and her husband starting a medical practice she concentrated on making a home for her family in Waco. Mary loved having cats and dogs. Her hobbies also included landscaping and interior design. She attended Columbus Ave. Baptist Church of Waco.Mrs. Schwartze was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Erich Wilhelm Schwartze II M.D; siblings, Lt. Col Frank E. Buldain J.D., Mr. George Buldain, Col Lewis P. Buldain, and Dr. Martha Buldain, M.D.; and daughter-in-law, Mrs. Dayna Wimpee Schwartze.She is survived by her two sons, Erich Wilhelm Schwartze III, J.D., and wife, Beverly, of Bayou Vista, Texas, and Dr. George Mark Schwartze, M.D., of Waco; five grandchildren, Erika Susan Schwartze of Waco, Erich Wilhelm Schwartze IV and wife, Becky, of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jeffrey Mark Schwartze of Waco, David Andrew Schwartze and wife, Claudia, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Meredith Schwartze Ducote and husband, Cullen Craig Ducote, of Beaumont, Texas. Mary Schwartze is also survived by her four great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers will include her grandsons, Erich Wilhelm Schwartze IV and Jeffrey Mark Schwartze. Others serving as pallbearers are Cullen Craig Ducote, Joshua "Josh" Paul Zachry, and Bernard "Bernie" Louis Machovsky. The family wishes to thank devoted care giver, Debra Garrett, and also Alicia Hargis of Interim health care.Memorials to Mary Schwartze may be made to: Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Attn: Development, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas TX 75219; Fuzzy Friends of Waco, Mailing Address: P.O. Box 20966, Waco TX 76702; or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
