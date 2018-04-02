Bessie Jo SchronkDec. 18, 1925 - March 31, 2018Bessie Jo Schronk, 92, a longtime resident of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 3, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with Mr. David Hamrick officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 2, at the funeral home.Jo was born December 18, 1925 in Lubbock to Luna and Lottie (Richardson) Blackmon. She lived most all her life in the Hubbard area and married Harvey Schronk on March 14, 1942. Jo loved flowers, birds and the outdoors and was an avid reader who also enjoyed puzzles and games. She especially loved going to the farm to check on the cattle and was the "Boss Lady" of the TJ & P Ranch. Jo was foremost a wife, mother and homemaker who dearly loved her family. She was a member of Hubbard Church of Christ.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 50 years, Harvey Schronk, in 1991; sister, Faye Blackmon; and brother, H.B. Grizzle.Survivors include two daughters, Pat Schronk of Hubbard and Terri Jo Schronk of Waco; sister, Vernice "Pickle" Emmons of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Nettie Grizzle of Oregon; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and other extended family members and friends.Pallbearers will be Billy Mack Waller, Bobby Waller, Danny Stuckly, Doug Lenox, Leonard Coker and Tommy Evans. The family requests that memorials be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 427, Hubbard, Texas 76648.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Jo at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.