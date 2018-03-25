Herman Carl Scheef, Jr.July 18, 1928 - March 23, 2018Herman Carl Scheef, Jr., 89, of Mineral Wells, formerly of Marlin, paased away Friday, March 23, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Adams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m., until service time on Monday.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.