Earl Dean SchaeperFebruary 21, 1934 - March 15, 2018Earl Dean "Dick" Schaeper, 84, of Robinson passed away, Thursday, March 15, 2018 in Waco. A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Dick was born on February 21, 1934, to William Edward and Rose Schaeper, at their home in Robinson. He married Dorothy Williams on September 8, 1951 in Waco. Dick was a life-long farmer and a barber for over 50 years. He was an active member at St. John United Church of Christ in Robinson. In his early years he loved playing baseball and enjoyed watching it all his life. Dick was ecstatic to see the Astros win the World Series.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Schaeper.Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; children, Susan Sturgeon of Robinson, and Cynthia Grisham and husband, Terry of Robinson; grandchildren, Lauren Fratto, Derek Murdock, Kimberly Grisham, Sarah Monthie, Katie Shafer; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Schaeper and wife Vondel; along with several nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
