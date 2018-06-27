Sara SandovalNov. 3, 1922 - June 25, 2018Sara Sandoval, 95, of Waco, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 25, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 29, at Maranatha Church, 1000 Ashleman St, Waco, 76705, with Pastor Mario Sandoval and Pastor Ramiro Pena officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Sara was born, November 3, 1922, to Dolores and Antonia Ayala. She was best known around town for her fruit stand on Waco Drive. She loved going to church and up until the age of 94, didn't miss a single Sunday. She adored her grandchildren, they were her greatest joy.She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and four sisters.Sara is survived by her husband, Frank (Pancho) Sandoval; son, Dolores DuQue; son, Mario Sandoval and wife, Miriam; five grandchildren, Kayla Sandoval, Amanda Sandoval, Lee DuQue, Debbie DuQue, and Stacey Garrison; along with great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
