George Sandles, Sr.August 3, 1926 - May 10, 2018George E. Sandles passed away on Thursday, May 10. Funeral service will be Saturday May 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Mustang Baptist Church in Prairie Hill. TX. Interment to follow at Doris Miller MP in Bellmeat. A wake will be Fri, May 18, 7-8 p.m. in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts.Dorsey Keatts-WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.