George SancilloJuly 2, 1965 - April 8, 2018George Sancillo, 52, of Waco, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Hillcrest Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, April 13, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm, Friday, prior to the graveside service at OakCrest Funeral Home.George was born July 2, 1965, in Waco, to Ralph and Annie (Garcia) Sancillo. He was a lifelong resident of Waco and attended Waco schools, and obtained his GED.George was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph Sancillo, Jr., Albert Sancillo, and Michael Sancillo; sisters, Olivia Aleijo, Yolanda Sancillo, Sylvia Torres, and Margaret Sancillo.George leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Christine Sancillo and Esther Morales and husband, Rudy. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
