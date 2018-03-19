Abel Sanchez, Sr.March 12, 1933 - March 17, 2018Mr. Abel Sanchez, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 21, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Connally Compton Funeral Directors with Rosary at 7:00 p.m.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

My continued prayers during your time of loss..God bless you all.. Debbie M

