Nellie SalinasApril 1, 1956 - March 31, 2018Nellie Salinas, age 61, passed away on March 31, 2018 at Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. Rosary and Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.. Tuesday, April 3, 2018. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.Nellie was born April 1, 1956 in Hillsboro, Texas. She grew up in Hillsboro with a large extended family that included her brothers, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She moved to the Waco area when she was a teenager and attended Jefferson Moore High School where she met her future husband, Daniel Salinas. Nellie and Daniel were high school sweethearts who married on April 17, 1974. They had three children, Chris who was born on August 4, 1973; Vanessa who was born on March 3, 1979; and JD who was born on August 13, 1984.Nellie joined the Air Force on July 30, 1975 and served for twelve years. Daniel was in the Air Force as well and during their time of service, they travelled extensively to places such as Japan, Germany, and various locations around Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio area. They settled in Waco in 1994 to finish raising their children.Nellie loved being with her family and especially taking care of her grandchildren. At the time of her passing, she and Daniel had seven grandchildren, ages six months to 20 years old.Nellie is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; children: Chris, Vanessa, and JD; and grandchildren: Christopher, Jakob, Andrew, Ethan, Ian, Emma, and Ella. She will be deeply missed by all.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
