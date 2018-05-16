Rev. Fred SainJuly 28, 1929 - May 14, 2018Fred L. Sain, lovingly known, to the communities he served so well, as Brother Fred, was born in Garza County near Post, TX to John and Ruth Sain.He graduated from Slaton High School in Slaton, TX, attended Wayland Baptist College, then went on to graduate from Baylor University with both a B.A. and M.A. degree. He then earned an M.R.E. and B.D. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft Worth. He became pastor of the Prairie Hill Baptist Church in 1949 and faithfully served that church for the next 69 years, retiring only this year after preaching approx. 8000 sermons, 52 revivals, and ministering at over 500 funerals and weddings.Brother Fred was a man of many talents and excelled at everything, also serving through the years as a farmer, teacher and appraiser. He was a loyal member of the Bi-Stone Baptist Association, the Southern Baptist Convention, and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. He was proud to be a 67-year Mason, serving his Lodge in multiple capacities, including Secretary and Master. The recipient of countless service awards, everyone that met Brother Fred was in awe of the sincerity and faithfulness with which he lived his life.Rev. Sain is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 64 years, Sally Sain; two daughters, Ginger Wietzikoski and husband, Mike, of Groesbeck, and Cindy Olson and husband, Robby, of Prairie Hill; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Johnny Sain and wife, Juaniece, of Ft Worth. To know him was truly to love him, and the folks that will miss him are too many to count.Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Prairie Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Rick Cundieff and Rev. Marcus Sheffield officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Hill Cemetery. Ray Forrester, Ricky Bennett, Dr. Bill Lowry, Rodney Webb, Bill Ward, John Davis and Jimmy Forman will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Masonic Brothers and Deacons, Troy Gayden, Jerry Bass and Tommy Cockrell. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the Prairie Hill Baptist Church.Please visit www.blair-stubbs.com to sign the guest book or leave a message of condolence.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
