David RyalsFeb. 10, 1947 - May 7, 2018David Ryals passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 in Austin, Texas. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer and fought bravely so that he and Becky could celebrate their 40th anniversary together on September 1st.David's career spanned 30+ years with successful growth at IBM, GTE and Farm Bureau Insurance. Retirement brought him time to enjoy his many passions including family, Baylor University, travel and golf, not necessarily in that order! His family and friends will miss his amazing sense of humor, comical way with words, huge heart and ability to make anyone feel like they were special.David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jean Williams; brother, Kenneth Ryals; and sister, Kerry Williams Creech. He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky; children, Tom Williams, Chris Ryals, and Mandy Winters; along with their families which include spouses and six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wanda Ryals; sister and brother-in-law, Cyndi and Steve Moore; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.A casual Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 16, at the Delaware Springs Golf Course Pavilion, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd., Burnet, TX 78611. A graveside ceremony is planned to be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 8, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX, time to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in memory of David to benefit pancreatic cancer research at pancan.org/donate.David's faith in God never waivered and we are comforted that he knew he was going home.Providence Funeral Home807 N.W. Carlos Parker BlvdTaylor, TX 76574(512) 352-5909Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
