Betty RussellJanuary 9, 1932 - May 27, 2018Betty J. (Gaylor) Russell, age 86, of West, formerly of Port Arthur, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018 in West. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Private family burial will be at Memory Gardens and Dews Memorial Cemetery in Nederland. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m., Wednesday, until service time.Betty was born, January 9, 1932, in Chilton, the daughter of Hubert and Minnie (Hahmann) Gaylor. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur. On April 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to Clark Denman Russell Jr. in Port Arthur. He preceded her in death on January 21, 1994. Betty was a homemaker and her greatest joy was keeping up with work in the house and cooking for her family. She was a member of the North End Baptist Church in Port Arthur. Betty enjoyed being in the outdoors and working in her yard. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Gaylor; twin sister, Irma Jones; granddaughter, Regina Phoenix; and great-grandson, Michael Phoenix.Survivors include her children, Clark D. "Denny" Russell III and wife, Melinda, of Hewitt, Scott Russell and wife, Sue, of Jefferson, Georgia, and Jeannie Phoenix and husband, Raymond, of Ava, Illinois; sister, Deborah Savoie; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
