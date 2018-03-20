Hubert Wayne RueterSept. 27, 1932 - Mar. 16, 2018Hubert "Wayne" Rueter passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:30pm at the China Spring Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

