Hubert Wayne RueterSept. 27, 1932 - March 16, 2018Longtime China Spring resident Hubert "Wayne" Rueter passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018 following complications of congestive heart failure.Wayne was born September 27, 1932 in Waco to John Henry and "Tillie" Karels Rueter. His early years were spent riding motorcycles and causing mischief with lifelong friends in and around Waco.He was one of the first graduates of the old Waco Tech High School which later became University High School. At Waco Tech he received training in woodworking, a skill he would use all of his working life. He served in the Army for 2 years, then returned to Waco to open Rueter's Cabinet Shop, crafting and installing woodwork in some of the nicest homes in Waco and building his own home almost entirely from his shop. After his "retirement" at the age of 70, he continued his craft by building custom furniture which he sold in stores around Waco and at the Round Top Antiques Fair.Wayne married June Ward 55 years ago in Waco on May 25, 1962. They first made their home in Waco where their only child Leigh Anne was born, then settled in China Spring in 1974. Wayne loved camping, Baylor sports, wildlife, vacations in the mountains, a good pot of green chile, guitar music, and an afternoon of antiquing with June.He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, John "Jacky" Rueter, Jr. He is survived and loved by wife June, daughter, Leigh Anne and her husband Micheal, grandchildren: Hailey and her husband Micah, Jordan and his fiancée Mary Catherine, Morgan and Alexander, and his nieces Kathy and Karla.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:30pm at the China Spring Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.