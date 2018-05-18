Lucille RoyAug. 17, 1944 - May 16, 2018Lucille Janis Hulcy Roy went to Heaven on May 16, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Pastor Roger West officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 20, at the funeral home. Lucille was born, August 17, 1944, in Muleshoe, Texas, to Arthur and A.Z. Hulcy. She lived in Waco for 44 years, and had a passion for bowling for over 30 years. She was a strong believer in Christ and loved by many. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.Her memory will be carried on by her devoted husband of 55 years, Jerrell Roy; son, Russell Roy and wife, Dawn, of Waco, Texas; daughter, Rachel Silva and husband, Joseph, of Round Rock, Texas; loving sisters, Geraldine Harris and Sarah Holmes of Casa Grande, Arizona; identical twin, Marcille Scruggs of Waco, Texas; brother, Arthur Hulcy and wife, Beth, of Casa Grande, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Frankie Lewis of Blue, Oklahoma, and Daisy Armstrong of Modesto, California; brother-in-law, Jimmy Cross of Caddo, Oklahoma; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Pallbearers will be Weldon Maddison, Adam Scruggs, Mike Whitlock, Corey Whitlock, Nicky Don Honey, and Nathan West."Time is too slow for those who wait, Too swift for those who fear, Too long for those who grieve, Too short for those who rejoice, But for those who love- Time is Eternity."- Henry Van DykeOnline guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
