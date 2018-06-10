William Wayne RossSept. 6, 1929 - June 8, 2018William Wayne Ross, 88, was called home, June 8, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. He peacefully passed away at home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife of 64 years, Norma, at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 12, at the funeral home.Wayne was born, September 6, 1929, to Arra Bell Kelly Ross and William Ross in Kaufman, Texas. He served five years in the Navy. Wayne married Norma Owens in 1951. He worked at Mosely Machinery, A.O. Smith, and Island Plastics before starting his own Ross Machine and Tool at home, which he operated until 2017. Wayne had a great skill for woodwork and also enjoyed going camping with friends and family.He was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Norma; and sister, Jo Greer.Wayne is survived by daughters, Carrie Guderian, Shirley Engelbrecht and husband, Garry; son, Darrel Ross and wife, Lisa; granddaughters, Jordan Ross Koslovsky and husband, David, Courtney Smitham; grandsons, Ross Smitham, Taylor Ross and wife, Brittany; great-granddaughter, Heidi Koslovsky; brother, Charles Henry Ross; nieces, Elaine Davis and Cathy Ross-Bean.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
