Ellen RosenfeldJuly 18, 1926 - June 25, 2018Ellen Rosenfeld, 91, of Waco died at home on June 25, 2018, surrounded by her daughters. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 27, at Temple Rodef Sholom, with burial to follow at Temple Rodef Sholom Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at Temple Rodef Sholom.Ellen was born, July 18, 1926, in Gemmingen, Germany. She immigrated to America with her parents, Bertha and David Kahn, and her twin sister, Ruth, in 1938. Her family settled in Chicago, Illinois, where Ellen and Ruth attended Hyde Park High School.She married Justin Rosenfeld of Waco, Texas, on January 29, 1950, and they were married for 58 years. Ellen devoted her life to Justin and their three daughters, Lynn, Sue and Jo Ann. In 1964 the family moved to South 3rd Street when Justin began his own business, Justin Rosenfeld Dairy. Ellen was an integral part of their business, which included entertaining customers with her outstanding cooking skills, as well as running around town picking up tractor parts or medicine for the cattle.She fully embraced the country life that included raising chickens, geese, and lambs, while also adopting numerous stray cats and dogs. She also tended a large vegetable garden. Her green thumb extended to the beautiful flowers that surrounded her home.She loved playing Mah Jongg for over 50 years with the same five women. She taught all her children and grandchildren to play the game, and she was known to deliberately throw a tile that helped them win.She loved to travel abroad and visited her sister often when Ruth and her husband, Fred, lived in Paris and London. The twins shared a love of opera, crossword puzzles and the quiz show Jeopardy.Ellen was a member of Temple Rodef Sholom, where she served as librarian for over 15 years. She was also active in the Temple Sisterhood, where she served as a vice-president. Ellen was also a member of Hadassah and National Council of Jewish Women. She also enjoyed volunteering at Providence Hospital in the gift shop.Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.She is survived by her three children, Lynn Loewy and husband, Bob, of New Orleans, Sue Hanson of Waco, and Jo Ann Potashnick and husband, Steven, of Chicago. Her grandchildren are Keith Hanson, Penny Hanson, Karen Loewy, David Loewy, Sara Loewy, Mica Loewy, Samantha Potashnick and Jake Potashnick. She is survived by five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Markus of Chicago; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Keith Hanson, Hayden Hanson, Chase Sharp, Rob Hirsch, Louis Hirsch, and Richard Markus.Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Potashnick, Jake Potashnick, Bernd Hirsch, Stephen Marcus and David Loewy.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Keshet.org, Temple Rodef Sholom or the charity of your choice.The family wishes to acknowledge her caretakers, Jennie Pantelici, Doris Ballard and Elizabeth Miller, for their devotion, as well as Doris Sheffield, a lifelong friend and loving employee.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
