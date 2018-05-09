Melissa Ann RoseFebruary 3, 1985 - May 5, 2018Melissa Ann Rose, 33, of Waco, Texas, entered into the arms of her loving Savior on Saturday, May 5, 2018. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.Melissa was born Feb. 3, 1985 in Waco to Michael and Dolores (Butler) Rose. She attended schools in China Springs, graduating from China Spring High School in 2003. She studied at Blinn College in College Station and at McLennan Community College. She was certified in Criminal Justice and as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Certified Medical Assistant (CMA). She enjoyed helping others and worked in nursing homes, hospice, elder care and Department of Criminal Justice – Corrections. She enjoyed all types of sports.Melissa was a devoted mother to her daughter, Kamryn, and cherished her family and friends. She lived an unselfish life of love, devotion and dedication to others. Melissa's favorite quote was written by her daughter, "Strength -n- Grace."She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Alvin Lee Rose and her maternal grandmothers, Annie Mae (Mimi) Butler and Shirley Ann Thomas.She is survived by her daughter, Kamryn Ryanne (KP) Pankonien; mother, Dolores Butler-Kavey and her husband, Raymond Kavey; her father, Michael T. Rose and wife, Kathy; brother, Brandon Lee Rose; maternal grandparent, Lee Butler and his wife, Wanda; paternal grandmother, Joyce Rose; niece, Paisley Lynn Rose; nephew, Landyn Scott Rose; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Donations for her daughter Kamryn can be made at GoFundMe.comCount your blessings, Make your blessings count.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
You are loved more than words can ever convey. You will be missed and remembered forever. I pray that your family, your mother, KP, and all of your friends left behind are able to find relief from their sadness, loss of your special soul, and the emptiness that is left in all of us. I will forever cherish my memories with you. Your free spirited soul has left an ever-lasting impression on so many, and I have to believe that you are looking down on us, ecstatic to see how many lives you have touched. I love you sweet, crazy lady.
