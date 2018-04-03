Marina M. RogersMay 4, 1934 - Mar. 31, 2018Marina Montoya Martinez (Rogers) Riojas, 83, of Waco, Texas passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 6:00 to 8:00 pm with Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at OakCrest Funeral Home.Marina was born in Waco, Texas May 4, 1934 to Sixto Navarro and Micaela (Montoya) Martinez.She attended Waco schools and on May 31, 1952 married the love of her life Thomas C. Riojas. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and friends and was always will to assist those in need.Marina was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dora and Faye; brothers, Frank, Joe, Sidney, Jimmy, Raymond, Philip and Sixto, Jr.She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; sons, Thomas Riojas, Jr. of Waco, Lawrence M. Riojas and wife, Mary Jo, of Fort Worth, and Anthony M. Riojas, of Waco; granddaughters; Natisha Embry and husband, Chris, Jennifer Maldonado and husband, Lionel and Stephanie Riojas; grandson, Matthew Riojas; great-grandchildren, Adriana and Claudia Gonzales, and Denise Nicole and Trey Maldonado; and brothers, Joe Sixto Martinez and Charles Martinez of Capac, Michigan.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
